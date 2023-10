“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Between 40 and 60 mm of rain expected in Montreal through Sunday evening

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with between 40 and 60 mm of rain expected until Sunday evening.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Please stay safe out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) Rainfall Warning: Between 40 and 60 mm of rain expected in Montreal through Sunday evening

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.