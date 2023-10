Flights to ATX will operate four days a week as of May 2, 2024.

Air Canada to launch nonstop flights from Montreal to Austin, Texas May 2024

Air Canada will be launching nonstop flights from Montreal to Austin, Texas starting on May 2, 2024.

Flights between Montreal and Austin will take place on an Airbus A220, operating four days per week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The nonstop service takes 4 hours and 17 minutes.

