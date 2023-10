“We can confirm the pilot in question no longer works for Air Canada, following the process initiated on Monday.”

Air Canada has fired the Montreal pilot behind ‘unacceptable’ social media posts on Israel

Air Canada has now fired Montreal pilot Mostafa Ezzo over “unacceptable” social media posts following the Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend. Ezzo shared images of himself wearing his pilot uniform and Palestinian colours, as well as a photo where he’s shown holding a hateful anti-Israel sign.

“We can confirm the pilot in question no longer works for Air Canada, following the process initiated on Monday.”

We can confirm the pilot in question no longer works for Air Canada, following the process initiated on Monday. https://t.co/U9rTkBM7Z2 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 11, 2023 Air Canada has fired the Montreal pilot behind ‘unacceptable’ social media posts on Israel

On Tuesday, StopAntisemitism.org shared posts by Ezzo, some of them from a pro-Palestinian demonstration that took place in Montreal on Sunday, alerting Air Canada to the breach of conduct. The airline announced on the same day that he had already been “taken out of service” on Monday.

Ezzo has now deleted his LinkedIn and other socials. @AirCanada we imagine this hatred is a violation of company policy. pic.twitter.com/JaW1CR0CKg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 10, 2023

This article was originally published at 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2023 and updated at 7:23 p.m.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.