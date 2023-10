Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared some stats about the state of roads since she took office, and promised a $6-billion investment in more road work over the next few years.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has provided some statistics about the state of Montreal roads over the past 12 years, saying that 75% of roads are presently in “good condition,” a 29% increase since 2015.

Plante says that every Montreal street and intersection is under analysis by the city, and that Montrealers can call 311 to alert their crews of any significant faults.

“The road network isn’t perfect, but we are working very hard to improve it. Since we took office, the overall condition of Montreal roads has improved thanks to significant investments. Over the next few years, we’ll invest nearly $6-billion so that everyone can travel on streets and roads that are in good condition, safe and sound.”

