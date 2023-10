The endeavour encourages Montrealers to party till dawn on Sunday to mark the season’s last weekend for the pedestrianized strip of Ste-Catherine Street.

20 bars, clubs and restaurants in the Village will stay open till 6 a.m. on Saturday night

The Village merchants organization, the City of Montreal and nightlife advocacy group MTL 24/24 have announced an all-night pilot project that will keep 20 Village establishments open until 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8

On Saturday, Oct. 7, 20 Village bars, clubs, karaoke hotspots and restaurants located on Ste-Catherine and Atateken will stay open through the night until 6 a.m. The endeavour encourages Montrealers to party epically on the final weekend of the season for the pedestrianized strip of Ste-Catherine Street.

Below is a complete list of participating establishments with notes on special events and themes for Oct. 7, where applicable.

Bars, clubs and karaoke hotspots

Unity (Blue Carnival night)

Renard (music from the 2000s)

Complexe Sky

Campus

S.T.O.C.K.

Le Date Piano Bar (La Voix/Star Académie karaoke night)

L’Aigle Noir (drag queens)

Rebel Brasserie Urbaine

Le Cocktail (karaoke)

Rocky

Cabaret Expose

Le Stud (construction theme night)

Le Normandie (francophonie karaoke)

Restaurants

La Piazzetta

Notre-Bœuf-de-Grâce (Burger Queen drag show)

Café Di Bernardo

Le Saloon Bistro Bar

Resto du Village

Restaurant Morelia (mariachi show)

Chilanga Taqueria

