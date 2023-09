What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Tableau final de l’amour (French-language play) at Usine C Sept. 5–16

British indie pop band Bastille plays MTelus

New Zealand singer-songwriter Jonathan Bree plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Montreal rock band Cobra Barbara plays Quai des Brumes

Korean indie rock band Se So Neon plays Petit Campus

