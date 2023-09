What to do today in Montreal

“Lunar Rocket” by Eddie Squires, “Mouth #10” by Tom Wesselmann, from Pop of Life! at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Montreal Jobs Fair

The Pop of Life! exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts

Comedium webseries trailer launch party at Diving Bell w/ standup set by Tranna Wintour

Cinéma Public screens But I’m a Cheerleader

NYC punk band Taking Meds plays Casa del Popolo

