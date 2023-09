What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Rock/pop legend Peter Gabriel plays the Bell Centre

20th anniversary of Quartier des Spectacles celebration

The VIVA! Art Action festival at l’Union Française de Montréal, Sept. 13–16

Australian singer-songwriter & multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana plays MTelus

NYC-based alt-pop artist Mary Jane Dunphe plays Diving Bell with Automelodi and Hips of Lilith

