This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Sept. 20

R&B psych pop artist Janelle Monáe plays MTelus

Australian comic Jim Jefferies performs two shows at Théatre St-Denis

Opening of made-in-Montreal clothing boutique Odelayo on St-Laurent Blvd.

Montreal Fashion Week’s Festive & Inclusive fashion pop-up at McCord Museum

British new romantic pop legends Duran Duran play the Bell Centre

