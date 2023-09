What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Ballets Jazz Montréal presents Essence Sept. 27–30

Day one of the POP Montreal music festival, running Sept. 27 to Oct. 1

The Montreal International Black Film Festival, Sept. 27 to Oct. 1

ELAN presents State of the Arts: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion conference Sept. 27 online, Oct. 4 in person

MAPP Montreal digital art projection festival Sept. 27–30

