What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Sept. 8

Jurassic World Live Tour at the Bell Centre

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

Laylit party 5th anniversary at Ausgang Plaza Sept. 8 & 9

Saturday, Sept. 9

Montreal Ukrainian Festival at Parc Maisonneuve

Montreal alt-rock artist ALIAS plays Bar le Ritz PDB

L.A. “comedic glam metal” band Steel Panther plays MTELUS

Sunday, Sept. 10

L.A.-based Calgary-born singer/dancer Tate McRae plays MTelus

Piknic Électronik outdoor dance party teams up with Festival MEG at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Festival MEG presents Throwback Shorties dance party at Village au Pied-du-Courant

