What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Sept. 29

The Montreal Black Film Festival continues through Oct. 1

Usine C presents Not One of These People, a play by Martin Crimp

POP Montreal: Candi Staton at Rialto Theatre + Backxwash replaces Junglepussy as headliner at Piccolo Rialto

Saturday, Sept. 30

Alaclair Ensemble two-night album launch at Club Soda Sept. 29 & 30

Every Child Matters rally & march by Mount Royal

POP Montreal: Pypy, la Sécurité & more at l’Entrepot77 + Beatrice Deer at Théâtre Outremont

Massimadi Afro-LGBTQ film festival closing parade

Sunday, Oct. 1

CCA tours and workshops on free Sunday

Montreal Vegan Festival at Palais des Congrès Sept. 30–Oct. 1

POP Montreal’s Mile End parade from the Rialto Theatre

POP Montreal: Tangerine Dream at Olympia + Vanille at la Sala Rossa

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.