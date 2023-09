What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Sept. 22

Paul Chotel & Ariane Falardeau St-Amour’s film Night Detour opens in theatres

Tempéo dance and music festival continues at Place des Arts through Sept. 23

A 20-year photo journey with Jennifer Glasgow Design

Kickback BYOB Comedy Show at IMAGEMOTION

San Francisco alt-rock legends the Brian Jonestown Massacre play Beanfield Theatre

Saturday, Sept. 23

La Plateau Record Show Foire aux Vinyles at Église St-Denis

Bonobo/OffPiknic present Outlier party at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Battle of the Improv Stars at Théâtre VME

London U.K. electro-disco producers Jungle play Place Bell

Sunday, Sept. 24

Montreal Marathon

The Pop of Life! exhibition at Musem of Fine Arts

Chicago indie rock band Deeper plays Bar le Ritz PDB

