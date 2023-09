What to do this Labour Day weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Labour Day weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Sept. 1

FNC screens Denis Villeneuve’s Un 32 aout sur terre (1998) for free at Esplanade Tranquille

Vietnam edition of les Premiers Vendredis food truck fest at Parc Olympique

Friday Night Comedy Live at Hurley’s

Saturday, Sept. 2

Taco Fest Sept. 2–4 (Sept. 2 & 3 18+, Sept. 4 all ages)

Hamburg producer Boys Noize plays SAT with Ledisko

Corgi parade and competition at St-Laurent street sale

Sunday, Sept. 3

Last day of the JOAT International Street Dance Festival

Montreal Burger Week, Sept. 1–14

Parc at Midnight screens John Carpenter’s They Live Sept. 1–3

Monday, Sept. 4

Gardens of Light at the Botanical Garden, Sept. 1–Oct. 31

Connecticut metalcore band Hatebreed play Olympia

NYC rock band Interpol play MTelus

