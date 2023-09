A majority of Canadians believe trigger warnings are a “good way to keep people from reliving past stress, anxiety or trauma.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 2 in 3 Quebec adults (64%) support the use of trigger warnings, believing that they are a “good way to keep people from reliving past stress, anxiety or trauma.”

Those least likely to approve of trigger warnings are in Saskatchewan (46%) and Alberta (48%).

Overall, 57% of Canadians agree that trigger warnings are a positive development that keep people from reliving past trauma.

“In 2021, a Quebec government committee declared that university classrooms in that province are not safe spaces and trigger warnings should not be used. The committee was created in response to concerns from university professors who worried of potential confrontations with students over controversial material in their classrooms, as well as specific incident where a University of Ottawa professor was suspended for using the N-word during a class lecture.”

Canadians are generally supportive of Trigger Warnings, though enthusiasm increase among younger people:

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 26-31, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,016 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

