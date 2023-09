“The festival will include talks and workshops on community based safety, music and art, food and games, and many opportunities to make friends and get more involved in the movement.”

The second annual Defund the Police Festival in Montreal is taking place today, Sept. 17 at Vinet Park (550 Vinet) in Little Burgundy from noon till 10 p.m.

The event promises a combination of family-friendly Sunday in the park activities — arts & crafts, storytelling (for ages 10+), comedy and live music (childcare services are also available on site from 1 to 6 p.m.) — with workshops and talks about the history of police brutality and racial profiling in the city, harm reduction and the decriminalization of drugs and other topics.

The festival was organized “by the community with support from QPIRG-Concordia and Defund the Police Coalition.”

“Defund la Police Festival is an event dedicated to defunding the police, reinvesting in communities and creating a safer city for everyone.”

