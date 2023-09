Over 30,000 daily trips have been taken on the REM since it was inaugurated in July.

The REM hit a milestone this morning with a millionth trip taken

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) confirmed this morning that a milestone was reached at around 8 a.m., when the millionth trip was taken on the new rapid transit system in Montreal.

The REM, which was inaugurated on July 28, had its first official day of service on July 31, after it had been free for passengers to try out the previous weekend.

According to the statement, over 30,000 daily trips have been taken on the REM since it was inaugurated in July.

For more on the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), please visit their website.

Ce matin, vers 8h, nous avons dépassé le cap du millionième déplacement à bord du REM! En moyenne, il y a plus de 30 000 passages quotidiens depuis l'inauguration en juillet dernier. #REMmtl pic.twitter.com/bCLprbwt7l — REM – Réseau express métropolitain (@REMgrandmtl) September 11, 2023 The REM hit a milestone this morning with a millionth trip taken

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.