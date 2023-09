Even more than most Wes Anderson films, this one is a must-see on the big screen, and the Cinémathèque Québécoise is making it happen this weekend.

As part of their always engaging mix of non-mainstream new films, retrospectives and arthouse titles, the Cinémathèque Québécoise has programmed a single screening of Wes Anderson’s 2014 film The Grand Budapest Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

The acclaimed comedy-drama tells the story of a 20th-century mountainside resort in the fictional Eastern European country of Zubrowka, where a murder mystery, various romances and the beginnings of WWII unfold. Its all-star cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Harvey Keitel, Willem DaFoe, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzmann, Edward Norton, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson and others, including a memorable performance by Tony Revolori as the Lobby Boy.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is coming back to the big screen in Montreal on Sept. 23

