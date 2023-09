Resilience and the Native Women’s Shelter have partnered with POP Montreal for the third annual Day of Action for Truth and Reconciliation, featuring speakers and musicians.

Across Canada, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a time to commemorate the victims of the residential school system for Indigenous kids. Also known as Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30 is being observed in Montreal with the third annual Every Child Matters: A Day of Action for Truth and Reconciliation, a rally and march organized by Resilience Montreal, the Native Women’s Shelter and the POP Montreal festival.

Na’kuset of Resilience and the NWS and Mary Goodleaf will co-host the event, which will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday by the Sir George-Étienne Cartier statue by Mount Royal, and will feature speakers Kevin Deer, Ellen Gabriel and Ben Geboe and musicians Beatrice Deer, the Travelling Spirit Drum group and more. Talks and performances will be followed by a march on Parc Avenue, Sherbrooke and Metcalfe to René-Levesque.

“In honour of the children discovered in mass graves, residential school survivors and their families, we invite all community members, organizations, and students to join us and learn from our powerful speakers.

“We encourage you to wear an orange shirt and bring your drums.”

Na’kuset also notes that the procession will pass Parc and Milton, an area where a number of homeless people gather, and encourages attendees to bring food, clothing and other items to offer.

For more on Every Child Matters: A Day of Action for Truth and Reconciliation in Montreal, please visit the event page.

