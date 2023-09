“Terror touched down in Montreal as demonic nuns were spotted wreaking havoc at major landmarks and busy intersections.”

Spooky nuns toured Montreal to promote the new horror movie The Nun II

From the Conjuring Universe, the horror movie The Nun II is coming out in theatres this Friday, and over Labour Day Weekend Montreal was treated to a spooky promotion campaign for the film featuring a group of faceless nuns touring the city.

According to a press release from Warner Bros. Canada, “terror touched down in Montreal as demonic nuns made their way throughout the city” and “the Nuns were spotted wreaking havoc at major landmarks and busy intersections.” The studio posted photos of the Nuns at the Biosphere, the Museum of Fine Arts, Ste-Catherine Street, Crescent Street, Place Jacques-Cartier and Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The Nun II opens in Montreal theatres on Friday, Sept. 8, with early release showtimes on Sept. 7.

