The municipal and provincial governments announced today that Quebec is investing $1.5-million for the promotion of the French language in Montreal.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante specified that the funds will be used to increase funding for Fête nationale celebrations and the Francophone Programming Fund, which aims to boost French programming for Montreal festivals and neighbourhood events. They will also organize a meeting of business leaders to discuss French as a distinctive element of Montreal’s economy, as well as a “Dictée des municipalités” for young people and newcomers to the city, among other campaigns to promote French by 2025.

“Montreal is proud to be the French-speaking metropolis of the Americas. With these funds, the city will carry out several important projects targetting newcomers, the business community, young people and the cultural community.

“Half of the population of Quebec lives in the metropolitan area. Montreal is a key player in protecting and promoting the French language. The French language has made us famous throughout the world and our administration is taking unparalleled steps to protect it. Thank you to the Government of Quebec for this partnership!”

Montréal est fière d’être la métropole francophone des Amériques.



Avec le ministre de la Langue française @jfrobergeQc, nous dévoilons aujourd’hui un investissement de 1,5 M$ pour continuer de valoriser et promouvoir notre belle langue française partout à Montréal!



Quebec to invest $1.5-million for promotion of French language in Montreal

