The latest Moderna booster, which targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant that has been circulating in recent months, was approved by Health Canada on Sept. 12.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau and Quebec’s immunization committee (CIQ) president Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh held a press conference this afternoon to announce the upcoming rollout of the new COVID-19 booster vaccine in Quebec. The campaign for the general population will begin on Oct. 10, while boosterd will be made available to residents of CHSLDs and other senior homes as of Oct. 2.

All Quebecers over the age of six months are eligible to receive a booster, which is recommended when six months have elapsed since the last vaccination or COVID-19 infection. Though cases of the virus have already increased over the past month, health officials are expecting a surge in December and January this winter.

COVID-19 immunization remains free, as the flu shot will be in Quebec once again this year.

π˜Ύπ™–π™’π™₯π™–π™œπ™£π™š π™™π™š π™«π™–π™˜π™˜π™žπ™£π™–π™©π™žπ™€π™£ π™˜π™€π™£π™©π™§π™š π™‘π™šπ™¨ π™«π™žπ™§π™ͺ𝙨 π™§π™šπ™¨π™₯π™žπ™§π™–π™©π™€π™žπ™§π™šπ™¨



La vaccination contre la COVID-19 et la grippe sera offerte gratuitement Γ toute la population.



Vous pouvez dΓ¨s maintenant prendre rendez-vous:https://t.co/qCRyvevJjA pic.twitter.com/SfaCNgm5hC — SantΓ© QuΓ©bec (@sante_qc) September 28, 2023 Quebec rollout of new COVID-19 booster vaccine to begin Oct. 10

COVID-19 vaccine appointments can be made here.

