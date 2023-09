Can the Conservatives make a dent in Quebec when only 1 in 4 Quebecers have a positive opinion of Pierre Poilievre?

Quebec is still the most anti-Conservative province in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebec is the least Conservative province in Canada. Just 20% of people in Quebec support the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), lower than any other province in the country.

The provinces where the Conservative Party of Canada has the most support are Alberta (64%) and Saskatchewan (60%).

In Quebec, the Bloc Québécois lead with 35%, followed by the Liberals with 29%.

Nationwide, the Conservatives are polling in first place with 39%, followed by the Liberals (27%) and NDP (19%).

The Conservative Party holds a 12-point lead in vote intention over the Liberals. At 39 per cent, it is the highest the Conservatives have risen in vote intention since March 2018.

The study also found that Quebecers were the least likely to have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, at just 25%.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,400 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

