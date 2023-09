Join tenants’ rights advocates in a demonstration “against Bill 31, against abusive rent hikes, against renovictions, for lease transfers, for rent control, for the right to housing.”

On Saturday, Sept. 16, Montreal will be the site of a major protest against Bill 31, a law tabled by the CAQ that would put an end to lease transfers in Quebec.

The demonstration, organized by the Coalition of Housing Committees and Tenants Associations of Quebec (RCLALQ) begins at Préfontaine metro station (Moreau and Hochelaga) at 3 p.m.

“In the midst of the housing crisis, in the face of increasing renovictions and other fraudulent tactics to put tenants on the street, stripping tenants of the right to surrender their lease — it’s not happening!

“(With Bill 31), the government is giving landlords a nice gift that will fuel abusive rent increases. We ask the minister to step back from banning lease transfers and instead address the real problems tenants face by introducing rent control and ending renovictions.”

