Climate change is a top 3 issue in Montreal, after the cost of living and healthcare.

Montrealers most likely in Canada to recognize climate emergency, need for government action

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Montreal is the city in Canada most concerned with the climate emergency and the need for government action. 40% of Montrealers say the environment and climate change is among the top issues that concerns them — the highest in Canada — after the cost of living (58%) and healthcare (41%).

The cities in Canada whose residents prioritize the urgency of climate change the least are Edmonton (19%) and Toronto 905 (17%).

Montreal and Vancouver remain the only cities in Canada whose residents consider climate change a top 3 issue. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

Montrealers most likely in Canada to recognize climate emergency, need for government action

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,400 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section