“Moving away from silky curries and mango sticky rice, chef Jesse Grasso’s food is diverse, composed and more reflective of dishes you’d see in northern Thailand.”

A Thai restaurant without equal and easily one of the city’s best restaurants. Pichai, which translates to “older brother,” is the more grown-up counterpart to Pumpui — an excellent Thai curry shop by the same owners. Moving away from silky curries and mango sticky rice, chef Jesse Grasso’s food is diverse, composed and more reflective of dishes you’d see in northern Thailand. The fried fishballs in a sweet chili sauce are incredible, as is the Laab Ped, a spicy salad of duck and duck hearts, but it’s the specials that keep the crowds coming back. Seasonal specials might include Firefly squid, imported from Japan, served with nam jim talay, a potent dipping sauce made of lime, coriander and pickled garlic, or grilled veal heart with a fragrant lemongrass relish. The food is powerfully flavourful, unapologetically spicy and damn delicious. (5985 St-Hubert)

