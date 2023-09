The following capsule review of Paloma is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Paloma

Named after a family-favourite beach located in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Paloma is a love letter to Nice by father-daughter duo Armand and Rosalie Forcherio. Each having made names for themselves in restaurants abroad and here in Montreal, the Forcherio’s elegant yet understated eatery serves up bits of land and sea cooked in all simplicity: leeks with caviar, seared char with buttermilk and dill, or a hunk of braised pork shoulder with a calvados sauce. The selection of offal here deserves a special mention, as it’s treated with particular reverence — the same can be said for Rosalie’s thoughtfully curated wine list. (8521 St-Laurent)

For more on Paloma, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.