“This is a good start, but we need to step up our efforts. By working with our partners and investing heavily in housing, we will ensure that everyone has a roof over their heads.”

A new Montreal real estate development called the Haleco project will feature 66 affordable and 40 social housing units.

Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that the project, to be located between downtown, Griffintown, Old Montreal and the edge of the Lachine Canal, will also feature a unique artwork by Marc Séguin and hold LEED Platinum certification, a top designation for green buildings.

“A new signature real estate project for Montreal: the Haleco project!

“This project is carried out as part of the international Reinventing Cities competition by C40 Cities. Ultimately, it will offer around 100 affordable and social housing units to Montrealers.

Un nouveau projet immobilier signature pour Montréal : le projet Haleco!



Ce projet est réalisé dans le cadre du concours international Reinventing Cities par @c40cities. À terme, il offrira une centaine de logements abordables et sociaux aux Montréalais(-es).



Faits saillants :… pic.twitter.com/VtU7mbgZmL — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 26, 2023 Montreal real estate project Haleco to feature 110 affordable & social housing units

