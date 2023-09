“It will promote active and safe transportation, improve air quality and help to protect the tree canopy in Montreal.”

Montreal public health director Dr. Mylène Drouin applauded the city’s Mount Royal redevelopment plan, which includes the closure of Camillien-Houde Way to cars and the addition of 18,000 square metres of green space.

On Wednesday, Mayor Valérie Plante announced the “greening” of Camillien-Houde, which will be transformed into a path for bicycles and pedestrians, with substantially more trees, beginning in 2027.

“This announcement from the city of Montreal is in line with our recommendations. In particular, it will promote active and safe transportation, improve air quality and promote the protection of the tree canopy in Montreal.”

Cette annonce de la ville de Montréal s’inscrit dans la foulée de nos recommandations. Elle permettra notamment de favoriser le transport actif et sécuritaire, d’améliorer la qualité de l’air et de valoriser la protection de la canopée à Montréal. https://t.co/vIlti42lmW — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) September 13, 2023 Montreal public health applauds Mount Royal car ban on Camillien-Houde Way

Mount Royal will still be accessible by car or bus via Remembrance Road. According to Plante, “new rest stops will be built, as well as a new panoramic belvedere at the highest point of Camillien-Houde” by 2029.

“Mount Royal will be more accessible for everyone: families, pedestrians, cyclists, people with reduced mobility and more. By making this decision with the community, we are positioning Montreal as a city of international caliber by offering a new experience of welcoming, visiting and discovering our beloved mountain.”

In 2018, the city closed one lane on Camillien-Houde and implemented traffic-calming measures as part of a pilot project.

