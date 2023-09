Hong Kong BBQ meets pan-Caribbean favourites on the grill at Paul Toussaint’s celebrated restaurant in the Quartier des Spectacles, from 1 p.m. till it’s sold out.

Kamúy hosts Dobe & Andy pop-up BBQ on Oct. 1 “because summer’s not over yet”

Paul Toussaint’s celebrated pan-Caribbean restaurant Kamúy (1485 Jeanne-Mance) is hosting a pop-up by Hong Kong-style BBQ restaurant Dobe & Andy on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Toussaint and the Ku brothers have created a menu blending their respective cuisines, to be grilled and served on Kamúy’s terrasse — “because summer’s not over yet“ — as well as inside, as of 1 p.m., while supplies last.

Tasting platters for two will include Hong Kong roasted duck, Char Siu pork, jerk chicken, grilled fish, Hong Kong duck rice, rice & peas and Asian cabbage. Whole roasted lamb in a Caja China as well as whole roasted pig in a Caja China will be sold by the pound.

A percentage of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Kanpe and the Welcome Hall Mission.

To reserve a spot for the Kamúy x Dobe & Andy event, please visit the Kamúy website.

