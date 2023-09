A majority of both Liberal and NDP voters are opposed to the idea of defunding the CBC.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 36% of Canadians would like the federal government to defund the CBC, including 72% of Conservative Party of Canada voters.

A majority of both Liberal (68%) and NDP (69%) voters are opposed to the idea of defunding the CBC.

Provincially, Quebecers are those least likely to support defunding the CBC, at 28%, while those in Saskatchewan (58%) and Alberta (55%) are most likely to agree with the sentiment.

“The most prominent example of a government-funded newsroom in Canada is the CBC, which received $1.24-billion in government funding in 2022. It also generates revenue from advertising and subscriptions to the amount of $651.4-million last year. However, when the CBC’s own journalistic independence was questioned during a spat with Twitter over being labelled government-funded media earlier this year, CBC noted that its ‘editorial independence is protected by law.’

“Journalism, of course, is not the only thing offered by the CBC, which also broadcasts entertainment and sports programming.”

