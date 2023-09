The people behind Snowbird Tiki Bar and Taverne Cobra are launching a third establishment in Petite-Patrie, a country bar with karaoke.

The good people behind beloved Montreal uptown bars Snowbird Tiki Bar and Taverne Cobra will soon be launching a third, country-themed establishment right downstairs from Snowbird: Spaghetti Western. According to management, they’ve been working on transforming the space at 6390 St-Hubert for three months and are expecting to do a soft launch in October.

Patrons can expect the bar to become a go-to for country karaoke. When the Spaghetti Western Instagram account was established all the way back in April of 2022, the first post included the following teaser:

“Imagine a saloon-inspired bar with Honky Tonk country music, American beer, square dancing, a staff in cowboy shirts and spag. Coming soon.”

