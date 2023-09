From London, England, producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland — known collectively as Jungle — are bringing their blend of disco and funk-inflected electronic dance music to Place Bell in Laval on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 8 p.m. Opening is Scottish singer Josef.

Evenko is giving away a pair of tickets for tomorrow night’s Jungle show. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($45–$69), please visit the Evenko website.

