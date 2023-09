The Hochelaga resto also ranked #3 in Canada for their entry called LE BWB, featuring “a ridiculous amount of bacon.”

Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine won le Burger Week in Montreal for the third year in a row

Le Burger Week has confirmed that this year’s top rated burger in Montreal belongs once again to burger legends Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine for their entry called “LE BWB.” The Hochelaga resto, which was ranked #3 in Canada this year, also took first place in Montreal at the food festival in 2022 and 2021 with their “Le Classique Urbaine” and “Bacon + Bacon + Bacon” burgers.

“The BIG WACK BACON (BWB)! A 100g smashed beef patty, a RIDICULOUS amount of BACON, American cheddar, lettuce, thinly sliced red onions, dill pickles and our FAMOUS BIG WACK sauce! Everything to make you (re)fall in love with our burgers, again and again!“

The top 5 Montreal burgers at this year’s le Burger Week are as follows:

1. Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine — “LE BWB”

2. Restaurant Paulo et Suzanne — “La Colosse”

3. Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine (Terrebonne location) — “LE BWB”

4. Sacré Fût — “Il Massimo”

5. Patty Slaps — “The Burger”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Simon (@chez_simon_cantine_urbaine) Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine won le Burger Week in Montreal for the third year in a row

For more on le Burger Week, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.