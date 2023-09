Majorities of Liberal and NDP voters say cancel culture is an important way to ensure public figures and celebrities are held accountable for their behaviour, while a majority of Conservatives say it’s about suppressing free speech in the name of political correctness.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed Canadians’ perceptions of “cancel culture,” outlined as “the trend of public figures being ‘cancelled’ due to controversial public statements, actions or beliefs.”

The study found that Canadians are divided on the intention of cancel culture: 48% believe it’s an important way to ensure public figures are accountable for their behaviour, while 52% say it’s about suppressing free speech in the name of political correctness.

Majorities of Liberal (60%) and NDP (69%) voters say cancel culture is an important way to ensure public figures and celebrities are held accountable for their behaviour, while a majority of Conservatives (74%) say it’s about suppressing free speech in the name of political correctness.

Men (41%) are also less likely than women (53%) to say that cancel culture is an important way to ensure public figures are held accountable for their behaviour.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 26-31, 2023 among a representative randomized sample of 3,016 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

