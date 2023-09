Bossa is doing a collaboration with Mano Cornuto and la Panzeria on Sept. 17

Montreal sandwich overlords Bossa have teamed up with primo Italian restaurant Mano Cornuto and their Plateau compadres la Panzeria to present a one-day three-way collaboration sandwich: Calabrese schiacciata.

The sandwich, featuring Spuma di Nduja, fried artichoke, salami calabrese, honey and arugula, will be available on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 1 p.m. till they’re sold out, at the Bossa location in Verdun, at 4354 Wellington. The pop-up event is co-presented by IRIS Importing.

“Slingin’ Calabrese schiacciata’s created by beautiful minds!”

