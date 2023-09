The highly anticipated event will take place from Sept. 22 to 24 at ETKO, in Limassol, on the south coast of Cyprus.

Large music festival always come with great expectations. And so it is with BEONIX.

What surprises will the 2023 edition bring? While we know that big names will be on stage, and suspect that the event will be a one-of-a-kind experience like no other, the Cypriot EDM event has a chance of not only meeting but exceeding expectations. Here are some highlights:

Futuristic Trip With Maceo Plex

Maceo Plex fits perfectly into the upcoming electronic music festival’s 9th planet concept. Defining futurism as his creative vector, the DJ will set the ideal mood to transport the audience to a new dimension.

Known outside of his monikers as Eric Estornel, Maceo Plex is one of the heavyweights of the global electronic scene. Whipping up magic over the DJ gear in his studio, he crafts hard-hitting tracks that will have clubgoers dancing till dawn.

“Obsession” — that’s how he described his youthful interest in music, and it just might be the state that still drives him to this day.

Eric has spent his entire career exploring various facets of EDM, working on multiple projects at the same time and performing under the aliases of Eric Entity, Maetrik and Mariel Ito.

He probed electro and jungle in Miami and experimented with funk and breakbeat in Dallas. Once in Spain, he delved into house and techno with the traditional four-on-the-floor beat as Maceo Plex, which won over audiences in Europe.

And that’s the project he’s bringing to Beonix 2023, taking the audience on a fascinating journey into his futuristic worlds.

Getting a Thrill From SUZé

SUZé is a cosmopolitan artist who sees no boundaries between countries, languages and cultures, speaks to her listeners in the universal language of DJ decks.

Although she’s moved around quite often, living in France, the USA and Germany, one thing remained constant with SUZé: electronic music, a source of sonic comfort and support that she can rely on at all times.

Leveraging her multicultural experience, SUZé creates energizing tracks that combine vibrant beats, dynamic basslines, melodies and ambient synths. The end result is a collection of progressive house and melodic techno gems.

Because of its atmospheric, multi-layered nature, her music carries a deep emotional message, delivered through playlists and her live performances.

Since the release of her debut EP in 2019, the DJ has maintained a never-ending energy cycle with her listeners — inspiring them and being inspired in return.

SUZé is a major artist in the BEONIX lineup who will do her part to create an environment of freedom, love, acceptance and belonging.

Glorifying Freedom With Fiona

Fiona Kraft is a creative soul who has always felt drawn to art, beauty and music. Born into a musical family, she mastered the piano early on. As a teen, Fiona entered the fashion industry, becoming an in-demand model.

Her affinity for dance music and club culture led to DJing at a venue in Lyon on weekends. Soon, her passion for music took over, and the promising model swapped the catwalk for DJ decks and photo shoots for music production.

The public and the industry took notice of her very first single, “Arenaz.” From that moment, A&R representatives from techno labels and EDM luminaries kept a close eye on her work.

In 2021, Sudam Recordings released “Nomad,” a song that earned a lot of appreciation from a broad audience. High praise also came from notable colleagues: the renowned South African DJ, musician and producer Black Coffee and the Swiss/Chilean techno icon Luciano.

Kraft’s sound clearly stands out from the crowd. It’s a killer mix of techno, progressive house, Afro-House and other dance music styles. Lively synths, rich percussion and hypnotic melodies make her sound a deep, soul-filling experience.

Fiona Kraft’s performance at Beonix will be a music and dance therapy session with a heavy dose of freedom.

More Things to Anticipate

News of the BEONIX festival is reportedly drawing electronic music lovers out of the woodwork worldwide.

This year, organizers are luring in audiences with an extensive lineup of more than 50 DJs who will play all shades of EDM on 3 stages. If you’re wondering whether the hosts mean it when they say festivalgoers will have a great time, check out the previous edition’s aftermovie. Looks like the people behind BEONIX know how to put on a show.

This article was produced in partnership with BEONIX.

