Barbie now screening in IMAX at four Montreal theatres Sept. 22 to 28

Following its huge box office success this summer, Greta Gerwig’s critically acclaimed fantasy comedy film Barbie is now screening in IMAX in Montreal for one week only, from Sept. 22 to 28.

Four Montreal theatres are showing Barbie in IMAX, which will include never-before-seen post-credit footage, namely Cineplex Forum & VIP, Cinéma Guzzo Méga-Plex Marché Central and Cinéma Guzzo des Sources and Méga-Plex Taschereau.

To consult showtimes, please visit the Cinéma Clock website.

