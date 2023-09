Barbie is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Greta Gerwig’s acclaimed fantasy comedy Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which is streaming in Canada on VOD.

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.”

In second and third place are Talk to Me (VOD) and Elemental (Disney+).

