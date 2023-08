Marc Tanguay, Marwah Rizqy and Balarama Holness are early favourites among QLP supporters.

Who would make the best Quebec Liberal Party leader?

A study by Léger has assessed who Quebecers believe would make the best leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP).

Interim leader Marc Tanguay is the early favourite among QLP supporters, with 28% support, followed by MNA Marwah Rizqy (7%) and Bloc Montreal leader Balarama Holness (6%).

Among all voters, Marwah Rizqy comes out on top with 11% support. Interestingly, Rizqy is also the top choice to be QLP leader for 28% of Parti Québécois voters.

Overall, 51% of Quebec Liberal Party supporters and 70% of Quebecers do not yet know who would make the best leader of the QLP.

The 44th Quebec general election is scheduled to take place on or before October 5, 2026.

