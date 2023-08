What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

MUTEK presents the Mole at Esplanade Tranquille + Abdul Lateef & the Distraction Machine at SAT

Thought and Splendour of Indigenous Columbia at the Museum of Fine Arts

Grey Goose Lawn Club presents lawn bowling, cocktail & crêpe pop-up in the Old Port through Aug. 27

Comment debord new album listening party at 180g

Hiroki Tanaka, Saxsyndrum and In Hock live at la Sotterenea

