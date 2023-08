What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

50 Cent plays the Bell Centre with openers Busta Rhymes, Jeremih & Pressa Aug. 1–2

Pointe-à-Callière museum presents Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile

NYC gypsy punks Gogol Bordello play MTelus

Canadian indie rock band By Divine Right play Casa del Popolo

The Fantasia Film Festival presents Korean director Lee Hae-young’s Phantom

✨ A star-studded thriller from South Korea!



Filled with suspense, Lee Hae-young’s PHANTOM will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Join us for this North American Premiere on August 1st at #Fantasia2023!



➡️ https://t.co/B8BSfP7VSf pic.twitter.com/HGBhHK4VVu — Fantasia International Film Festival (@FantasiaFest) July 30, 2023

