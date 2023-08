What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 11

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Xcellence + Loud & Proud Pride week edition of MPU at le Belmont

Metallica plays the Olympic Stadium Aug. 11 & 13

Rock ‘n’ Roll Babeland burlesque show at Café Cleopatra

Saturday, Aug. 12

EDM festival îLESONIQ at Parc Jean-Drapeau Aug. 12–13

British pop singer-songwriter Sam Smith plays the Bell Centre

Sunday, Aug. 13

Otakuthon Aug. 11–13

National Bank Open tennis tournament final

The Montreal Pride Parade!

Film Noir au Canal screens L’armée des ombres

