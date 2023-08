What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 18

Egyptian metal band Massive Scar Era & Zar music/dance act Abul Gheit Ensemble play Petit Campus

LASSO Montreal country music fest w/ headliners Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton Aug. 18–19

Inscape: New Homeostasis Korean/Canadian audio-visual art nights at Usine C, Aug. 18–19

Metal stars Gojira & Mastodon play Place Bell

Saturday, Aug. 19

What the Pop! Art Pop Up Exhibition + Sale

QUEERasure: SEX GARAGE video installation at Eastern Bloc

Catvideofest at Cinéma du Parc

Festival Afromonde continues at the Old Port’s Clock Tower Quay through Aug. 20

Sunday, Aug. 20

Montreal Celluloid w/ experimental filmmakers & musicians at l’Entrepôt 77

Last day of Cirque du Soleil’s Echo in the Old Port

Film Noir au Canal closes its summer screening series with Jackie Brown

