What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Aug. 4

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Them Fatale trans/non-binary cabaret at le National

Osheaga music fest day 1 feat. Charlotte Cardin, Flaming Lips, Rüfüs du Sol

The Tina Trons play 2 sets of ’80s new wave post-punk rock ‘n’ roll at Barfly

Saturday, Aug. 5

Fierté Montreal Pride presents A Family Affair Kiki Ball at Club Soda

Osheaga music fest day 2 feat. Billie Eilish, Rema, Baby Keem & more

ItalFest in Little Italy: Cinzia and the Eclipse live, fashion show & more

Sunday, Aug. 6

Fierté Montreal Pride presents Blush

Osheaga music fest day 3 feat. headliner Kendrick Lamar (sold out except premium weekend tix)

Film Noir au Canal presents In a Lonely Place

Exotic Fruit Festival at Frédérick-Bach Park

