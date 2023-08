What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Aug. 25

MUTEK presents the first of two Metropolis nights

Korea New Retro Festival feat. music, art, panels & more at Bain Mathieu Aug. 25–27

Jackalope free festival of skateboarding & bouldering w/ live music & more at Olympic Park Aug. 25–27

Asian Night Market in Chinatown continues through Aug. 27

Saturday, Aug. 26

Geordie Family Fair, free event with entertainment, workshops, food etc

Pointe-à-Callière’s New France-style festive Public Market (30th anniversary edition), Aug. 26–27

MUTEK presents Honeydrip & more at SAT + Rich Aucoin & more at MTelus

Sunday, Aug. 27

CCA’s exhibition On the Horizon: Amancio Williams by Studio Muoto runs through Sept. 17

Marché des Possibles hosts a Queer cookout (afternoon) and Soul N Funk Carioca (night)

MUTEK wraps with Nocturne 5, co-presented by POP Montreal & Shift Radio

