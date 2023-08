Why no 3? In honour of a proposed red line that was never built.

The STM has added numbers to all four Montreal metro lines

With the introduction of the REM, Montreal has a new public transit map that features numbers for each of the metro lines. The green line is 1, the orange line is 2, the yellow line is 4 and the blue line is 5 — why no 3? Because apparently 3 was reserved for a proposed red line that was never built.

“The Red Line, also known as Line 3, was a proposed metro line that never made it past its planning stage. The line was supposed to end at Cartierville (western) of Bordeaux-Cartierville, using CN tracks and Mount Royal Tunnel under Mount Royal.“

[Signage] 🚇🔢 Have you noticed any changes to our signage with the arrival of @REMgrandmtl? The numbering of métro lines makes its debut. Always used by our internal teams, it will allow us to offer you more precise indications when traveling in the greater Montréal region! pic.twitter.com/GE84YE2f3x — STM (@stminfo) August 1, 2023

The latest public transit map also features symbols, colours and distinctive features to clearly identify the metro, commuter train, REM and SRB-Pie IX.

For more on the STM, please visit their website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.