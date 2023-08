“Canada’s first Barbie-themed suite curated for adults. Every inch of this imaginative experience will immerse you into Barbie’s dream life.”

The Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal is getting a Barbie Dream Suite

In collaboration with Mattel, and in honour of the acclaimed movie that’s taken the world by storm, Fairmont has announced the creation of a Barbie Dream Suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal.

The 1,200-square-foot suite, which can be reserved from Aug. 24 to Sept. 30, sits on the 17th floor and includes “two spacious Barbie-themed bedrooms with king-sized beds, a living room, dining room, kitchenette, two bathrooms with an adjoining powder room and a stunning view of Montreal.”

Numerous packages are available starting at $1,499 per night, including the Barbie Dream Suite, Barbie VIP Dream Suite (which includes Fairmont Gold access, Barbie Spa and more), Barbie Spectacular PJ Soiree (for up to 10 people), Fabulous Barbie Party and Barbie Dream Tea.

For reservations and more on the Barbie Dream Suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, please visit the Fairmont website.

