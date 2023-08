“Located near Clock Tower Quay and designed to welcome people with a variety of mobility capabilities.”

The Old Port of Montreal has a new, universally accessible public square

“The Old Port now features a new, universally accessible public square! Located near Clock Tower Quay’s entirely accessible Event Platform (introduced in 2022), this all-new public square is designed to welcome people with a variety of mobility capabilities. Everyone is invited to come enjoy a break in this wonderful new space featuring gorgeous views of the mighty St. Lawrence. The public square also features a water fountain, sure to please everyone… including our four-legged friends!”

