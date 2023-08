Passes for concerts at the pop culture festival, running from Aug. 25 to 27, are available starting at $7.50 with the promo code summer23.

Korea and the Youth Culture: A New Retro Art & Music Festival is happening in Montreal this month, bringing three days of art exhibitions, live music, DJ dance parties and pop culture panels to Bain Mathieu from Aug. 25 to 27. It also features a special appearance from Korea.

The festival promises an exhibition of work by young, emerging Korean-Canadian artists, opening-night music by Dongyoung Chung (live) and DJ Mystère (where free food and bubble tea will be served) on Aug. 25, live music by Miaya, Peach Luffe and a special guest from Seoul, retro-indie pop act Luli Lee (이루리) on Aug. 26. There will be a listening session by Transpacific Express on Aug. 25, as well as their DJ night on Aug. 26, and seminars about “the retro influence on Korean popular culture and the Korean MZ youth generation” featuring Dr. Michelle Cho and Dr. Cheolki Yoon.

The event, presented under the banner of the theme “New Retro — reimagined by the new generation,” marks the 60th anniversary of Canada-Korea relations, and follows the mandate to promote Korean and local artists with an appreciation of Korean culture.

Korea and the Youth Culture: A New Retro Art & Music Festival takes place at Bain Mathieu (2915 Ontario E.) from Aug. 25 to 27. For more information, visit their event page. To buy tickets ($7.50 for the night shows on Aug. 26 & 27 with the presale code summer23 for a summer special from the fest), please click here.

This article was produced in partnership with the Korea New Retro Festival.

For our latest in Montreal art, please visit the Arts & Life section.